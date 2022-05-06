MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools made an exciting announcement on Facebook on Friday afternoon. The district announced that one of its students received a $180,000 scholarship.
According to the post, Jermiya Robinson, a Blount High School senior, was awarded the scholarship from the Marine Corps. It will cover college tuition, books, and other living expenses.
Read the full post below:
“Congratulations to Jermiya Robinson, a Blount High School senior, who was honored with a $180,000 Marine Corps scholarship. The scholarship will cover college tuition and fees, books and other living expenses. #LearningLeading #FinishStrong”Mobile County Public Schools Facebook Page
CLICK HERE to go directly to the post by Mobile County Public Schools.
