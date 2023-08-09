PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Blount High School will remain closed Wednesday after sending students home on the first day of school, Tuesday, due to technical difficulties with the air conditioning system.

According to a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post from the school, students were supposed to be able to attend school Wednesday. However, a Mobile County Public School System news release Wednesday morning confirmed the school will stay closed Wednesday.

According to the news release, the school has installed a portable chiller, but the building remains warm. The school is expecting the school to cool off throughout the day, which will allow classes to resume Thursday.

In lieu of class, students have been given an ACT Workbook and other assignments to complete to finish before school resumes. Other assignments will be added to Facebook and Schoology, according to the press release.