BLM banner stolen from affluent Mobile church

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A church that has had a BLM banner up throughout the pandemic said it was recently stolen.

If you’ve driven down Government Street in the past year, you may have noticed a large sign reading “Black Lives Matter” on the front door of the All Saints Episcopal Church. Recently, that sign was stolen for a second time as a part of some of the backlash the church received for hanging the sign in the first place.

Originally, they hung the sign up to stand in solidarity against racism in our community. The governing board of the church unanimously voted to have the banner put up after a discussion of racism was brought up in a Sunday school class. Being an affluent, predominately white church, they have had a lot of people outside of the congregation opposed to the sign, but they have also had a lot of affirmation. They haven’t spoken to the police yet, but there is a discussion about putting up a camera in front of the church.

They believe that the BLM movement aligns with Christan values, so putting up the sign and keeping it up is important to them. The Rev. Jim Flowers saying, “Jesus’s ministry was to serve the people who mattered least in his world, and so our Black brothers and sisters have mattered least over the last 400 years. So we think it’s a powerful Christian message to stand in solidarity with people who have been left out, and not only left out but oppressed.”

As for a new sign, Flowers says there will be another one within a matter of weeks.