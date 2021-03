MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- USA Health and the City of Mobile held a community vaccination event on Thursday, March 4. Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Cody Road served as the drive-thru site.

Sherry Muse spoke to WKRG News 5 after getting her first shot. She told us why she decided to get the vaccine. Muse said, “I go to the church here and our pastor was telling everybody to come out, and I'm not old enough, but I work in a school system and I think I need to get it to help the kids, so they won't catch it, and I got faith and I think God will take care of me."