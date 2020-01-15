Blake Duke named Officer of the Month

Unedited press release from City of Mobile Police Department

MOBILE, Ala. – The Mobile Police Department has named Blake Duke the Officer of the Month for December 2019. Duke joined the department in September 2018, and works patrol in the Third Precinct. For the month of December, he responded to 137 calls for service, backed on 76 calls and self-initiated 69 proactive policing stops. Duke made 24 felony and 93 misdemeanor arrests, and wrote 128 tickets.

Duke’s superiors describe him as an excellent police officer dedicated to serving and protecting. He strives to deter crime and has removed drugs and stolen guns off the streets of Mobile as well as cleared several outstanding warrants. Among Duke’s notable calls, here are a few highlights.

On Dec. 10, 2019, Duke responded to a medical call at Springhill Ave. and McLean Ave. While Duke was en route, the call was updated with information that help was needed as the patient had jumped out of the caregiver’s vehicle at the traffic light of the intersection.

When the officers arrived, the patient had run away from his caregiver. Duke remained in the area and helped the caregiver search for the patient. The concern was that the patient would get lost due to having a diminished mental capacity.

The patient was soon located but needed rescuing. He had crawled inside a 75 feet drainage pipe. Duke tied a rope around his waist and crawled into the drainage pipe. A rope was tied around the patient and he was pulled to safety. The patient was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

On Dec. 13, 2019, Duke was patrolling in the area of St. Stephens Road and Lafayette St. when he saw a suspect wanted by the Narcotics Unit. The suspect saw Duke and attempted to elude. He quickly parked his car on the corner, flagged down another car and got inside.

Duke pulled over the vehicle. As he approached, the suspect who was sitting in the front passenger seat appeared to be trying to hide something. The suspect was detained and searched for weapons. Duke noticed that a clear plastic bag of marijuana was hanging out of the suspect’s front pocket. When the vehicle was searched, 12 plastic bags of marijuana were found in the vehicle. The suspect was charged with possession of marijuana first degree and transported to Metro Jail.

On Dec. 15, 2019, Duke was patrolling the area of St. Stephens Road and Dunbar St. He noticed a vehicle that did not look right parked on the side of the road next to one of the night club establishments. When he stopped to check it out, he saw damage to the interior of the vehicle that was consistent with a stolen vehicle. When Duke ran the vehicle, he discovered it had been stolen from the club next door. The vehicle was reported stolen on Dec. 6, 2019.

On Dec. 23, 2019, Duke responded to the area of St. Stephens Road and Seale St. in reference to a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was reported stolen the prior night with a description of the suspect. Duke approached on foot in order to get closer to the suspects before they had a chance to run. He spotted one of the suspects described. As he gained position, the suspect became aware of Duke’s presence and took off running. Duke was able to apprehend him after a short foot pursuit. There were two handguns recovered from the vehicle.

The Mobile Police Department will honor Duke at the Officer of the Month luncheon set for Jan. 15, 2020 at noon at the Azalea City Golf Course Club, 1000 Gaillard Drive. The Midtown Optimist Club sponsors the luncheon.

