MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile County District Attorney candidate Keith Blackwood said a robocall that woke up many voters early Tuesday morning was not from his campaign. Blackwood said he has reported the call to the FBI, Alabama Secretary of State, and the Attorney General.

The calls went out around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. People are upset the robocall was sent out in the middle of the night.

“My campaign would never do this, we do not utilize robocalls,” Blackwood told WKRG News 5 in an interview.

Blackwood provided us audio from the robocall which he believes was copied from public videos on his campaign Facebook page. While he hasn’t directly accused anyone, he’s only running against one candidate.

“All I can say at this point is someone that opposes me was behind this and it’s just a horribly inconsiderate thing to do, especially in the middle of the night. I’ve gotten hundreds of calls from some elderly people that were just frightened by this because they thought something was wrong,” said Blackwood.

Pictured is Keith Blackwood (left) and Buzz Jordan (right)

His opponent, Buzz Jordan, said he would never do something like this and denies having any involvement.

“I would never authorize anything like that regarding this campaign or my opponent ever. I’ve run a clean campaign this whole time, my opponent on the other hand has attacked me over and over and over,” says Jordan.

Blackwood said whoever did this will answer for it. He said impersonating a candidate in this way is a crime.

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office told us in a statement they will not be commenting on the possibility of investigations. Both candidates said they hope this robocall doesn’t impact their votes.