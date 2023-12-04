MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Black-owned businesses in Mobile can showcase their products at the Black in Business Holiday Market.

Bishop State Community College and iHeartRadio have teamed up to put on the Dec. 16 and 17 event. It will offer shopping, fellowship, live entertainment, and an appearance from “Memow and Papa Claus,” an event news release stated.

The market, presented by Black History Now Port City, takes place 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 16-17 at Bishop State Community College, 351 N. Broad St., Mobile.

“Over 50% of the population is Black, and only 3% of businesses in Mobile County are Black-owned,” a Black History Now Port City news release stated. “The Black in Business Holiday Market is an opportunity to change that narrative by promoting collections of high-quality, local brands and curating a beautiful bespoke holiday marketplace for the community.”

Black History Now Port City is a community organization that celebrates Black Mobile, Alabama, industry leaders.

As part of the event, there will be a coat drive to help people in need during the winter months. New coats and gently worn coats will be accepted. An estimated 550 – 650 homeless people in the Mobile community will benefit from the coats, according to the release.

“The Black in Business Holiday Market is a wonderful opportunity to connect Black-owned

businesses with the community during one of the most important shopping seasons of the year!” said Cory Penn, District 1 Councilman. “I am confident that this event will be a huge success.

“It’s just what the city needs to inspire other makers to pursue business ownership and change

the local statistics about Black-owned businesses in Mobile!”

