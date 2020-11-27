Black Friday looks different in Mobile this year

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several big retailers decided to stay closed on Thanksgiving amid the pandemic. That meant no early morning lines wrapped around storefronts Thanksgiving Day.

Some of the most notable closures: Best Buy, Target, Walmart and Kohl’s.

In years past, Best Buy stores in Mobile and Baldwin County opened at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. This year, doors won’t open until 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

At 6 p.m., only a father and his son sat in line. Otherwise, the parking lot was a ghost town.

“We’re getting a PlayStation 5 for my son, we’re gonna get a home run, and get him one,” said Dewayne Ballard of Mobile.

Other shoppers said they’re still expecting crowds Friday, despite coronavirus concerns.

“Makes sense because of the corona and stuff like that, but people are still gonna want to shop and you know and get what they want for certain low prices,” Jason McMillan said.

