MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A nonprofit in the Mobile area, that helps businesses that are overlooked and underrepresented have a voice, hosts its second Black Farmers Town Hall on Monday, May 9.

Vivian’s Door has been working with businesses throughout the state of Alabama to help them grow.

The nonprofit’s website describes the organization as, “A gateway for minority-owned businesses to achieve higher levels of success through cultivating valuable anchor and corporate relationships, building stronger community connections, acquiring knowledge, and sourcing business experts, mentors, and investors.”

The business has recently enhanced its LIFT program to include support for farmers.

Executive Director of Vivian’s door, Janice Malone said, “Small businesses in minority disadvantaged Alabama areas need, access to information and resources to grow. Post-COVID 19, our business owners – especially people of color – who were amongst the hardest hit, still suffer. In collaboration with the USDA, Black Belt Community Foundation, Federation of Southern Cooperatives, and the National Black Farmers Association, Vivian’s Door is thrilled to present their 2nd Black Farmers Town Hall. This event focuses on the cost of seeds, fertilizer, and fuel, labor shortages, repairing/replacing equipment, and the potential for high tunnels, underrepresented and marginalized minority farming business owners need to scale and grow their farms.”

The 2nd Black Farmers Town Hall will be held virtually on Monday, May 9. It will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and you can click here to join the meeting. CLICK HERE for a link to RSVP for this event.

