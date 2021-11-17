Black bear sighting in Saraland neighborhood

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Black bear sightings in northwest Florida are pretty common these days, and we’ve seen more in Mobile County, too. In the last few days, a Saraland resident has spotted one wandering around her neighborhood.

Jennifer Simmons, a resident of Spanish Trace Subdivision off Celeste Road, took this photo of a black bear in her neighbor’s yard.

Simmons said this is the third time she’s seen him in the neighborhood.

Black bears have been seen in Saraland this year. In July, residents spotted a three-legged black bear in their backyard.

Back in June, a black bear was struck and killed by a vehicle in Mobile, on Cottage Road between Hillcrest and Cody Roads.

Last spring, a Daphne resident spotted a black bear in the Lake Forest neighborhood.