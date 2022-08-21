MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congregations at a pair of Mobile churches are doing what they can to bridge the racial divide on Sunday.

Sunday’s a packed house at All Saints Episcopal Church in Midtown Mobile. Members of this predominantly white church were joined by members of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church–a predominantly black congregation. The service is part of a growing friendship between the two groups–worshiping together while also acknowledging racial issues. The two groups have worked together on issues as broad as worship to issues as local as city council redistricting.

“To ignore problems and to fail to respond to these needs is to be disobedient to the Word and the Word and will of God, Jesus never shied away from the difficult subject matters,” said Pastor of Bethel AME Church Trevor Woolridge. Sunday’s service is a reminder that while styles of worship may be different, the God they praise is the same.

“The differences are really small compared to what binds us together,” said the Rector at All Saints Jim Flowers. “A recognition of our common humanity, that we have the same hopes and dreams, we have the same problems.” The churches started their partnership when Reverend Woolridge spotted a black lives matter sign outside All Saints and stopped to connect with the rector here.

“I found it the most encouraging and inviting thing that this congregation did to recognize the history of this country has not gone unseen,” said Woolridge. Members of these churches come together to recognize their goals and humanity are the same.