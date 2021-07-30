Bishop State students could get CARES Act money to help with tuition

Bishop State students could get CARES Act money to pay for school

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Students at Bishop State Community College could get up to $1,467 in grant money to help with tuition and fees for the Fall 2021 semester.

Bishop State said in a news release it “has $5 million in CARES Act funding to help students get back on track with their education.”

The money will be disbursed through the Bishop State CARES – Emergency Relief Grant, and is available to degree-seeking students for up to 9 credit hours of in-state tuition and fees.

To qualify, Bishop State says students must complete the following steps:

Submit an application for admission to Bishop State

Complete and submit a FAFSA (001030 school code)

Register for Fall 2021 classes

Complete the grant application which will be emailed to their Bishop State email account after registering for Fall 2021 classes

Deadline for applications is Aug. 16. The grant will be disbursed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Bishop State says anyone with questions can email the Office of Financial Aid and Veterans Affairs at financialaid@bishop.edu or call 251-405-7015.