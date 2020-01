MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bishop State Community College reports that the men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled for Saturday, January 11, 2020, against Coastal Alabama North has been rescheduled due to a severe weather threat.

The games will reconvene on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Bishop State.

The women’s game will begin at 3 p.m. and the men’s game will follow at around 5 p.m.

