Bishop State names new Head Softball Coach

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bishop State on Tuesday named Monica Meadows, Mobile native & Baker grad, as the new head softball coach.

Bishop State says Meadows played for the two-time State Champion Honeybees of Baker High School. The center fielder went on to play for Rollins College, a top Division II school located in Winter Park, Florida.

“I am so lucky and blessed to be able to do what I love in the town that I was born and raised. Coaching is a calling. It is something that I am proud to be able to do every day. Being able to serve student-athletes in my very own community is a life-long dream. It is even more special to do it at the two-year level where I truly believe I can make the most impact with students.” Monica Meadows

College Career Highlights:

At Rollins, she collected numerous accolades throughout her career for her play, including multiple All-Conference and All-Region awards, as well as the Sunshine State Conference Player of the Year and All American Award her senior year. She also holds several records at Rollins College including career hits.

After graduating cum laude in psychology, Meadows pursued a master’s degree in human resources and graduated with honors. She went back to school to further her education at the University of West Florida and to start her coaching career with the Argonauts softball program. During that time the Argonauts, under the direction of a new coaching staff, went from a below .500 team the first year, to a 40-plus winning season in their second year as a coaching staff.

After two years as the graduate assistant softball coach, she obtained a head coaching position at Coastal Alabama Community College. She spent three years as the Head Coach for the Eagle’s softball program. During her time, she produced several Player of the Week recipients, All-Conference and All-Region players.

“The Bishop State Wildcat family is excited to welcome someone of Coach Meadow’s background and standards to guide our softball program. With her experiences and ties to the Mobile community and region, I have no doubt that our current and future student-athletes will be positively impacted both on and off the field. This is a great day in Bishop State Wildcat Athletics!” Athletic Director and Head Women’s Basketball Coach Trenton Eager

Coach Meadows can be reached at mmeadows@bishop.edu.

