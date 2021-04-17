Bishop State food drive helps people in the community, students

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People in the community and students who need some help could find it at Bishop State. Today volunteers distributed more than 280 boxes of food and toiletries on the Bishop State Campus. The program was in partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast. It’s not just for people in the community but also students who may be experiencing food insecurity.

“Many think because you’re able to eat, or go to the grocery store or run to the gas station or buy a bag of chips, honey buns that you’re not hungry, our students here are getting a quality education and nutritional food is important so they can take care of their families,” said Director of Institutional Advancement Sherrica Hunt. Many families may have seen their lives disrupted by the pandemic, job loss, or other economic issues.