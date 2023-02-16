MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bishop State Community College recorded a $190.4 million economic impact for the 2020-21 school year, according to a report from Lightcast. The report also said the Alabama Community College System added $6.6 billion to Alabama’s economy, which supports one out of every 27 jobs in the state.

Expressed in terms of jobs, Bishop State’s $190.4 million impact supported 2,974 jobs.

“Bishop State creates a significant positive impact on the business community and generates a return on investment to its major stakeholder groups—students, taxpayers, and society,” according to the report.

As for the alumni impact, there was $153.3 million in added income, which is the equivalent of an economic boost of hosting the World Series 24 times.

For the operations spending impact, there was $24.3 million in added income, which is enough to buy 515 cars.

For the construction spending impact, there was $10.6 million in added income, which is enough to buy 856 families a year’s worth of groceries.

For student spending impact, there was $2.3 million in added income, which is the equivalent to 44 jobs supported.

“We are proud of the impact Bishop State makes in our service area,” says Bishop State President

Olivier Charles. “We know the decisions we make and the actions we take daily have a ripple effect in the lives of our students, faculty, staff, all their families, and those connected to them. Now this study provides the evidence to prove it. Investing in Bishop State benefits everyone. We are thankful for all who choose to support us in that way and hope to continue to grow those relationships and connections for the sake of our students.”

Lightcast “analyzed data using FY2020-21 academic and financial reports from Alabama’s community in technical colleges, as well industry and employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Census Bureau.”