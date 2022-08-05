MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Friday the first class of FlightPath 9 students graduated from Bishop State Community College. The classes are a part of a partnership with Airbus to train college students to work in the aviation industry.

Friday’s graduation marked the first class in this program to graduate. It’s a 10-week program that prepares students to work as full-time apprentices at Airbus’ manufacturing facility.

In total, 48 students graduated. Airbus says it’s a way for them to train and educate people from the area to join their workforce.

“This community has supported us, invested in us, we’re growing in a community that we want to. To reflect our community, we want to grow the opportunities for workforce with local youth as well as with members of the community. So that’s really important for us. We know if you’re from the region and you get a good paying job then you’re more likely to stay and really invest,” said Daryl Taylor, the General Manager of the Airbus Manufacturing site in Mobile.

Airbus plans to hire 1,000 employees by 2025 through this aviation manufacturing program at Bishop State.

