MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man shot and killed in the Birdville community just after midnight on Wednesday.

Police said Michael E. Carmichael, 50, was found lying in the road on Heron Drive with a gunshot wound. Carmichael was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were calling to the scene at about 12:17 a.m. They did not identify Carmichael at the time as they had not yet notified his next of kin.

The investigation into the deadly shooting continues. Police ask anyone with information to call them at 2511-208-7211.