Bill passes naming Dauphin Island Sea Lab the official aquarium of Alabama

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Legislature passed a bill this week naming the Dauphin Island Sea Lab the “Official Aquarium of Alabama.”

HB136 will now be sent to Governor Ivey to sign into law. The bill is said to open doors for the marine research center.

“The official designation also opens the door for the Sea Lab to receive new research grants and other funding from a variety of available sources.” State Rep. Chip Brown (R – Mobile)

About Dauphin Island Sea Lab:

The Dauphin Island Sea Lab was founded by the Alabama Legislature in 1971 in order to provide marine science programs for many of the state’s colleges and universities. Today, 23 member institutions partner with the Dauphin Island Sea Lab to provide studies to undergraduate and graduate students.

Its mission has since expanded to include K-12 education, professional development, and a public aquarium, which opened in 1998 and has attracted more than one million visitors.



The facility includes 31 aquariums containing more than 30,000 gallons of water and displaying roughly 100 species that highlight the four key habitats of coastal Alabama: the Mobile Tensaw River Delta, Mobile Bay, the Barrier Islands, and the Northern Gulf of Mexico.



Trip Advisor, a website that attracts 390 million monthly visitors seeking information about tourist sites and destinations, has awarded the Dauphin Island Sea Lab its prestigious “Travelers’ Choice Award” for receiving consistently high ratings and reviews.