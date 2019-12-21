Bike and gift events around Mobile County Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are several bike and gift giveaway events around Mobile County today.

The first is at 10 at Gulf Coast Beads on Cottage Hill Road. It is the 2nd Annual Holiday Wish Granting and Toy Drive Event. According to a news release from Blessing Angels Gifting Tree it is a toy drive that allows the children to select their own Christmas blessing.

At 11 Walk By Faith Ministries on Texas Street in Mobile will hold its annual make a child smile event. They have been giving away dozens of bikes for the community for the last few years.

There were will be a breakfast with Santa and bike giveaway at Prichard City Hall. The breakfast starts at 10 and the bike distribution begins at 1 pm.