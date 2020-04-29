Big surprise send-off for Fire Chief Tacon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – District Chief LeAnn Tacon with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department EMS division is retiring Thursday after 33 years of service. District Chief Tacon was the first female firefighter, captain, and chief in the fire department.

Wednesday morning, MFRD Firetrucks, Mobile Police and Mobile County EMS units as well as City and County leaders surprised her by parading the streets in her honor.

After the parade Chief Tacon said, “This was awesome. That is heartfelt. Today has been hard, that was really hard. That’s awesome. I love this fire department so much and have for thirty-three years and thirty-three years hasn’t been enough I can tell you that.”

She also says that her favorite part of the job was helping people in any way she could in their worst moments. She explained, “For thirty-three years I got to help people in their worst moment and be a part of that. Whether or not they remember us or not, they just know someone came and helped and I am glad I got to be a part of that.”

Steven Millhouse, Public Information Officer Mobile Fire-Rescue Department says that she has been an inspiration to both men and women. “To me, I hate to see her go, but she has been a great leader, a true hero, and I am just glad I got the chance to know her while I did.”

More information on District Chief Tacon:

The EMS Divisions Administrative Offices are located at Central Fire Station, 701 St. Francis Street. District Chief Leann Tacon supervises this division, which is responsible for the administration of medical reports, maintenance and renewing of all medical licenses held by Department personnel, and inventory and distribution of controlled drugs. This division is also responsible for arranging medical coverage for more than 300 special events in the City of Mobile, including Mardi Gras, football and baseball games, the Azalea Trail Run, the Greater Gulf State Fair, and many other City-sponsored events.

Since 1975, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department has been the lead EMS agency in our community by providing paramedical services. In 1991, MFRD added ambulatory transport capabilities to our medical armamentarium. The Firemedic Division provides pre-hospital/basic and advanced life support management of acute illness or injury through aggressive field stabilization and rapid transport to the appropriate medical facility; offers support services to other divisions of the Department.

