Big send-off in Mobile for Fire Chief Tacon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — District Chief LeAnn Tacon with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department EMS division is retiring Thursday after 33 years of service. District Chief Tacon was the first female firefighter, captain, and chief in the fire department.

Wednesday morning, MFRD Firetrucks, Mobile Police and Mobile County EMS units as well as City and County leaders are going to parade the streets in her honor.

This parade route lines up at St Francis and N Dearborn streets. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m.

District Chief Tacon was the first female firefighter in the department when she joined in 1988. She then became the department’s first female captain and later the first district chief.

More information on District Chief Tacon:

The EMS Divisions Administrative Offices are located at Central Fire Station, 701 St. Francis Street. District Chief Leann Tacon supervises this division, which is responsible for the administration of medical reports, maintenance and renewing of all medical licenses held by Department personnel, and inventory and distribution of controlled drugs. This division is also responsible for arranging medical coverage for more than 300 special events in the City of Mobile, including Mardi Gras, football and baseball games, the Azalea Trail Run, the Greater Gulf State Fair, and many other City-sponsored events. Since 1975, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department has been the lead EMS agency in our community by providing paramedical services. In 1991, MFRD added ambulatory transport capabilities to our medical armamentarium. The Firemedic Division provides pre-hospital/basic and advanced life support management of acute illness or injury through aggressive field stabilization and rapid transport to the appropriate medical facility; offers support services to other divisions of the Department. City of Mobile Fire Rescue- EMS

