Big Daddy Weave to perform at University of Mobile’s outdoor concert

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of Mobile is hosting an outdoor concert presenting Big Daddy Weave on Oct. 1, at the campus lawn.

The concert is part of the University of Mobile’s 60th Diamond Anniversary celebration.

Big Daddy Weave is a contemporary Christian rock band. The band was founded by University of Mobile graduates Mike Weaver, Jay Weaver, Joe Shirk and Jeremy Redmon.

The outdoor concert will begin at 7.p.m. with tickets being $5 per person. Tickets are available for purchase at umobile.edu/homecoming.