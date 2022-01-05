Big Daddy Weave bassist remembered as an ‘encourager to everyone he met’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Big Daddy Weave bassist and vocalist Jay Weaver passed away on Jan. 3 from COVID-19 complications.

Jay’s brother, Mike Weaver, announced his death in an Instagram video on the band’s page.

“My brother Jay went to meet Jesus just a couple of hours ago,” said Weaver in the video. Weaver went on to thank his fans for their support through as his brother battled with COVID-19 and his other health conditions.

Music director, Kenny Fowler, remembers the father of three for his strong faith.

“He truly had a servant’s heart,” said Fowler.

Weaver, a Navarre resident, was a founding member of the contemporary Christian rock band, Big Daddy Weave.

Fowler, a friend of the family, worked with Weaver on several occasions. Fowler described him as a generally quiet man with a strong sense of faith and compassion for others.

“He just kind of brightened up the room,” Fowler said. “He would take the shirt off his back to help someone.”

In addition to being a creative person, Weaver was “most definitely a family man,” said Fowler.

Weaver, who passed away from COVID-19, also suffered prior health complications before his battle with the virus.

Weaver contracted an infection in 2015, and his feet were later amputated in 2016, according to a post from Curb World entertainment. Weaver’s health problems made it difficult for him to perform with the group, but this didn’t stop him.

Fowler remembers that Weaver decided to debut his brand new pair of prosthetics a couple of years back at a concert in Mobile.

“It was the first time he stood on stage,” said Fowler.

Weaver will be remembered as a husband, father and artist for his work with Big Daddy Weave.

“He was an encourager to everyone he met,” said Fowler.