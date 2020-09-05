Big crowd this weekend for “Battle in Bama” auto-show at Battleship

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a place for car fans and people who just want to get out of the house. Large crowds were spotted this weekend at Battleship Memorial Park for the 5th annual “Battle in Bama” car, truck and motorcycle show. This event has a lot of distinctions, not the least of which is the fact it’s one of the few big, in-person events still happening in the region. It’s also the fact that something like this is happening at all during the Coronavirus pandemic. It was originally scheduled for May but was pushed back to Labor Day Weekend.

Masks were required on the grounds but I saw few people wearing them. However, the grounds of Battleship Memorial Park are so expansive, it was easy for people to stay fairly far apart. This car show showing how much pent up demand there is just to have a car show.

“There’s a huge demand and we hear it from everybody, and we hear it from ourselves because we do these shows around the country and we crave things like this when you’re stuck at home, something like this is exciting,” said Craig Rowley with Battle in Bama. Organizers were expecting thousands and you could see it going in and out of the park. A long line of cars created a backup at the park entrance and along the causeway leading to the park.