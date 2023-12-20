MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular place in downtown Mobile will not be open to the public during Fat Tuesday parades due to construction.

Construction for Bienville Square has been underway since August 2023. Officials hoped all the necessary revitalization of the square would be completed before the year ended, but that was not the case.

Carol Hunter with the Downtown Mobile Alliance said the nearly $4 million project has seen delays, but with a project this large, it is not out of the ordinary to see a few.

“We had planned on all of the work being finished before Mardi Gras, but because of delays that are not unusual in a project of this scope and scale—that is has pushed it back to very close to Mardi Gras,” Hunter explained. “And I think people will understand, even if most of the work is finished in the square, the new landscaping is just going to have been installed and it’s best not to have thousands and thousands of people in the foot traffic on top of brand new landscaping.”

“It puts a frown on my face,” Mobile resident Scott Graham said.

Graham is one of many people who enjoys watching parades in the square but is bummed to learn that the park won’t be open until after Fat Tuesday—putting a halt to his Mardi Gras plans.

“And, you know, it’s a good time—you know it’s a party,” Graham added. “And where are we going to party at? You know, they got the square closed down. It’s just it’s sad really.”

The purpose of the grand project is to revitalize the square and put new upgrades in the square. Some of those upgrades include new lighting and walkways, upgraded landscaping, a seat wall, and the installment of the Ketchum Fountain, which could be reinstalled in the week of Jan. 22, according to Hunter.

Hunter said she understands some people may be a bit upset about the construction, but in the end, the wait will be worthwhile.

“We think it’ll be worth it,” she added. “We think that once all the renovations are complete and the park is reopened, that it will be just a wonderful place, not just for Mardi Gras, but for our citizens and visitors all year long.”

And some citizens are excited to see the finished results.

“The finished product is going to be great,” Mobile resident Donnie Buchanan said. “I saw it when they were taking that big fountain out of there or whatever it was, they moved. So yeah, I’m looking forward to it.”

According to Hunter, the construction will be completed by the end of February. Hunter said the fences around the square will be pulled a little back to allow people to stand on the sidewalk during the parades.