Biden-Harris Administration urges Amtrak Gulf Coast return

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –The Biden-Harris Administration backs Amtrak returning to the Gulf Coast.

The Biden Administration sent a letter showing their support for the ongoing efforts to restore Amtrak passenger services from Mobile to New Orleans with four stops in Mississippi cities. The U.S. Department of Transportation filed the letter yesterday to support this restoration of these services which were interrupted back in 2005 by Hurricane Katrina.

Part of the letter saying:

“The Biden-Harris Administration believes that the expansion and improvement of

intercity passenger rail service, through efforts such as the restoration of Gulf Coast service,

plays an essential role in meeting the most important objectives of our transportation system,

including combating climate change, ensuring equity in personal mobility, and driving economic

growth and vitality.”

Knox Ross, the Secretary/ Treasurer of the Southern Rail Commission says this was a step in the right direction “This opens it up to the whole Gulf South and we think it’s a real opportunity. We are gratified to see it obviously. There is economic development potential for every city on the coast not only in hosting crew, but also in bringing people to us and coming out of the pandemic any tourism developer would say we need people.”

The services would run twice daily from Mobile to New Orleans and there is already groundwork being down like getting sites up to ADA Requirements and training crews. The goal is to have the first trip in January 2022 and with support from The White House, the goal seems more likely. Ross saying “We want it to work for everyone, we think it’s a win win. We think it’s something that will bring a lot of investment, new people to our cities. So this is just that little bit more we needed to do that.”

