MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A bicyclist has been taken to a local hospital after he was hit by an SUV on Dauphin Street Friday afternoon, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to Dauphin Street around 2:45 p.m. Friday for a man who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the driver of the SUV stayed on the scene. WKRG News 5 had a crew on the scene who witnessed seven Mobile Police officers on the scene.