MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a hit-and-run where one person was struck.

On Feb. 16, at about 7:40 a.m., officers were called to an area near Halls Mill Road and Pollard Lane after one person was struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the side of the road next to a bicycle. Officers determined that the man was hit by a vehicle while he was riding his bicycle down Halls Mill Road, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

After he was hit, the vehicle drove away from the scene before officers arrived. The man was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.