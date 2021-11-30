Bicycle theft caught on camera in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A surveillance camera got a pretty good look at a man accused of stealing a bicycle in Mobile.

Ring doorbell video shows the man walking up the driveway of a home on Old Shell Road, a few blocks east of I-65, Sunday afternoon. Moments later, he pedals away on the bicycle.

A woman who lives at the home shared the video with WKRG News 5 to help catch the suspect. She says the bicycle was a silver Trek with a black seat and a black flashlight on the handlebars.

The Mobile Police Department is investigating the theft.