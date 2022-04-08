MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue and Alabama Forestry are working to control a bush fire that started Thursday, April 7.

The majority of the fire was contained Thursday night, but hotspots still remained in the area. The fire started at about 2 p.m. in the woods near Hillcrest, Nevius and Three Notch Roads. An estimated 60 to 70 acres were burned during the fire.

As of Friday, April 8, an estimated 20 more acres were burned, according to Alabama Forestry.