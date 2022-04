MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Better Business Bureau is holding a Community Shred Day in downtown Mobile.

The BBB announced the shred day will be held on Friday, May 20, between the hours of 9 am and noon. This Community Shred Day will be at James Seals Community Center which is located at 540 Texas Street downtown Mobile.

The BBB will be accepting paper only for the shred day. Each vehicle to arrive at the Community Shred Day will be permitted only two boxes of paper to shred.