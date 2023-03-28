The City of Mobile and Better Business Bureau will be hosting their first Shred Day of 2023 on April 23, 2023.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile and Better Business Bureau will be hosting their first Shred Day of 2023 on April 23, 2023.

The event is set to take place at James Seals Park on Friday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Paper is the only material that is allowed to be shredded. The maximum amount of paper accepted will be two boxes or bags and no more than 50 lbs.

Anyone interested in Shred Day should call 877-926-8300 or scan the QR code above to register for the event.

Sponsors for this event include AARP Mobile, City of Mobile Parks and Recreation, New Horizon’s Credit Union, Better Business Bureau and WKRG News 5.