MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Valentine’s Day is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do with your significant other Mobile, look no further.

TripAdvisor has created a list of the best things to do for couples in Mobile. Here are the top 10 things to do in Mobile:

USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park

Location: 2703 Battleship Pkwy, Mobile, AL 36602-8003

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mobile Carnival Museum

Location: 355 Government St, Mobile, AL 36602-2315

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dauphin Street

Location: Downtown Mobile

Hours: N/A

Crescent Theater

Location: 208 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602-2718

Hours: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Mobile Botanical Gardens

Location: 5151 Museum Dr, Mobile, AL 36608-1919

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nexus Cinema Dining

Location: 7070 Bruns Dr, Mobile, AL 36695-4329

Hours: Check website