MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Valentine’s Day is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do with your significant other Mobile, look no further.
TripAdvisor has created a list of the best things to do for couples in Mobile. Here are the top 10 things to do in Mobile:
USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park
Location: 2703 Battleship Pkwy, Mobile, AL 36602-8003
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mobile Carnival Museum
Location: 355 Government St, Mobile, AL 36602-2315
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dauphin Street
Location: Downtown Mobile
Hours: N/A
Crescent Theater
Location: 208 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602-2718
Hours: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Mobile Botanical Gardens
Location: 5151 Museum Dr, Mobile, AL 36608-1919
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Nexus Cinema Dining
Location: 7070 Bruns Dr, Mobile, AL 36695-4329
Hours: Check website