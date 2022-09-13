MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County, the second-most populated county in Alabama, is home to several beautiful and welcoming communities.

From beach access in Dauphin Island to the USS Alabama Battleship in Mobile, there are plenty of attractions, landmarks and things to do in Mobile County. Here is a list of the best suburbs Mobile County has to offer, according to a list from Niche.com:

  1. Saraland — Suburb with 14th lowest cost of living in Alabama
  2. Satsuma — Suburb with 24th lowest cost of living in Alabama
  3. Semmes — Suburb with 19th lowest cost of living in Alabama
  4. Tillmans Corner — Suburb with 5th lowest cost of living in Alabama
  5. Theodore — Suburb with 30th lowest cost of living in Alabama
  6. Bayou La Batre — Suburb with 4th lowest cost of living in Alabama

Population

SuburbPopulation
Saraland14,561
Satsuma6,163
Semmes5,780
Tillmans Corner17,419
Theodore6,039
Bayou La Batre2,332

Home Value

SuburbMedian Home Value
Saraland$159,000
Satsuma$158,200
Semmes$157,800
Tillmans Corner$120,200
Theodore$113,900
Bayou La Batre$82,900

Household Income

SuburbMedian Household Income
Saraland$61,116
Satsuma$82,768
Semmes$52,817
Tillmans Corner$43,989
Theodore$51,801
Bayou La Batre$33,750

For the full report, visit Niche.com.

