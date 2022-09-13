MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County, the second-most populated county in Alabama, is home to several beautiful and welcoming communities.
From beach access in Dauphin Island to the USS Alabama Battleship in Mobile, there are plenty of attractions, landmarks and things to do in Mobile County. Here is a list of the best suburbs Mobile County has to offer, according to a list from Niche.com:
- Saraland — Suburb with 14th lowest cost of living in Alabama
- Satsuma — Suburb with 24th lowest cost of living in Alabama
- Semmes — Suburb with 19th lowest cost of living in Alabama
- Tillmans Corner — Suburb with 5th lowest cost of living in Alabama
- Theodore — Suburb with 30th lowest cost of living in Alabama
- Bayou La Batre — Suburb with 4th lowest cost of living in Alabama
Population
|Suburb
|Population
|Saraland
|14,561
|Satsuma
|6,163
|Semmes
|5,780
|Tillmans Corner
|17,419
|Theodore
|6,039
|Bayou La Batre
|2,332
Home Value
|Suburb
|Median Home Value
|Saraland
|$159,000
|Satsuma
|$158,200
|Semmes
|$157,800
|Tillmans Corner
|$120,200
|Theodore
|$113,900
|Bayou La Batre
|$82,900
Household Income
|Suburb
|Median Household Income
|Saraland
|$61,116
|Satsuma
|$82,768
|Semmes
|$52,817
|Tillmans Corner
|$43,989
|Theodore
|$51,801
|Bayou La Batre
|$33,750
For the full report, visit Niche.com.
