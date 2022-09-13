Here is a list of the best suburbs Mobile County has to offer, according to a list from Niche.com:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County, the second-most populated county in Alabama, is home to several beautiful and welcoming communities.

From beach access in Dauphin Island to the USS Alabama Battleship in Mobile, there are plenty of attractions, landmarks and things to do in Mobile County. Here is a list of the best suburbs Mobile County has to offer, according to a list from Niche.com:

Saraland — Suburb with 14th lowest cost of living in Alabama Satsuma — Suburb with 24th lowest cost of living in Alabama Semmes — Suburb with 19th lowest cost of living in Alabama Tillmans Corner — Suburb with 5th lowest cost of living in Alabama Theodore — Suburb with 30th lowest cost of living in Alabama Bayou La Batre — Suburb with 4th lowest cost of living in Alabama

Population

Suburb Population Saraland 14,561 Satsuma 6,163 Semmes 5,780 Tillmans Corner 17,419 Theodore 6,039 Bayou La Batre 2,332

Home Value

Suburb Median Home Value Saraland $159,000 Satsuma $158,200 Semmes $157,800 Tillmans Corner $120,200 Theodore $113,900 Bayou La Batre $82,900

Household Income

Suburb Median Household Income Saraland $61,116 Satsuma $82,768 Semmes $52,817 Tillmans Corner $43,989 Theodore $51,801 Bayou La Batre $33,750

For the full report, visit Niche.com.