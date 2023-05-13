MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile is widely recognized for its many seafood restaurants, but the Port City has a quite a few pizza shops for all you pizza lovers.

WKRG took a look at some of the best places to grab a slice in Mobile. We used Yelp and the Mobile Rundown to help us out.

Lost Pizza is located at 2540 Old Shell Rd. It has several other locations including in Pensacola too. Take a look at the menu. You can also cater pizza and plenty of other things on the menu to your next gathering.

Navco Pizza is located at 1368 Navco Rd. The restaurant has been open for nearly 18 years. Take a look at the menu if you are a first timer.

POST has two locations, one in downtown Mobile and west Mobile. In addition to flatbread pizzas, POST has signature cocktails and a wine bar. There is often live music playing during the weekends.

Joe’s Pizza & Pasta is located at 9120 Airport Blvd. The pizza is made to order and always fresh.

Nino’s Pizza is located at 1222 Hillcrest Rd. They serve New York Style pizza as well as authentic Italian dishes. They offer curbside pick up.

Vitolli’s Pizzeria & Italian Eatery is located at 21862 AL-59, Robertsdale. They are open from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and are closed Sunday and Monday.

MOD Pizza is located at 3980 Airport Blvd. Choose from more than 30 toppings to customize your own personal pizza.

Ashland Midtown Pub is located at 2453 Old Shell Rd. This restaurant is a full-service pub, while also serving pizza. You can also get stop by for brunch.

Papa Murphy’s is located at 2370 Hillcrest Rd. They are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Red or White Wine is located at 1104 Dauphin St. This restaurant accepts reservations as well as to-go orders Tuesday through Saturday.