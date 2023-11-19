MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — JF Morris Performance LLC is launching a ‘Best of Broadway’ Cabaret Series in Mobile.

The series will celebrate the world of musical theatre, with productions running through May 2024.

Upcoming shows include “Mega Musicals” on Dec. 10 and “A Very Broadway Holiday” on Dec. 21. Both shows will play at the Arlene Mitchell Theatre at Spring Hill College.

MUSICAL LOCATION:

You can purchase tickets and learn more information on the JF Morris Performance website.

About JF Morris Performance

JF Morris Performance is a theatrical production company comprising producers committed to hiring local performing artists for accessible and high-quality entertainment.

Executive Director Jacob F. Morris is spearheading the effort for the company. He is a regional director and performer who has worked for local private companies such as Bay Area Performing Arts and the City of Orange Beach.

JF Morris Performance artistic associates include Seward Studios Owner Michael Seward, University of Mobile adjunct instructor Malinda Powers, A&R Producer and technical theatre specialist Justin Gipson and St. Luke’s Episcopal School Theatre Director Hannah Grace Smith.

With a Mobile-based production team and a cast of local performers, the series will entertain and support Mobile’s professional theatre and entertainment industry.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Senior Bowl announces 75th-anniversary team