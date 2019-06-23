Ben Walls Memorial Jam benefitting Jennifer Rogers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Ben Walls Memorial Jam is underway today at The Garage in downtown Mobile.

The seventh annual event benefits WKRG’s news assignment manager Jennifer Rogers, who has colon cancer.

The event lasts from noon to 9 p.m. There will be live music, a silent auction and free crawfish. There’s a $10 entry fee.

The mission of Ben Walls Memorial Jam, Inc. is to assist those struggling financially due to a family member’s battle with cancer, with the additional goal of donating to various cancer organizations through sponsorships, donations, and annual fundraising events.

Since 2014, $48,500 has been collected for honorees.

