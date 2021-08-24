Ben Reynolds to take over City Council District 4 as John Williams retires

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Ben Reynolds watch party at Heron Lakes Country Club was all cheers and applause as 8 p.m. hit on Election Night.

That’s right about the time sitting Councilman John Williams stepped up to the podium to announce Reynolds as the official victor of District 4. As Williams announced his retirement earlier this summer, he officially endorsed Reynolds as his replacement.

Reynolds doubled down on his focus on lowering Mobile’s crime rate.

“Crime will continue to be our focus,” he said. “It’s something that is affecting our city in a major way. I look forward to sitting down and meeting with the administration and police chief and everyone else evolved. See what solutions are out there and move us forward.”

Reynolds defeated businessman Fred Rettig but says he has nothing but respect for his opponent.