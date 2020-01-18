Beloved Gulf Coast veteran passes away

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A beloved Navy Veteran on the Gulf Coast has passed away. Hal Pierce, the man known as the “Sea Lord of Mobile” has died Friday after an illness.

Pierce served 31 years in the U.S. Navy during the Cold War. After his military career, he was a vigorous advocate for veterans. Friends describe him as a tireless worker. There was hardly a flag-raising ceremony or patriotic event where you couldn’t find Pierce in attendance. In addition to his work for veterans, Pierce was also involved in preserving the Middle Bay Lighthouse.