Beloved Gulf Coast veteran passes away

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A beloved Navy Veteran on the Gulf Coast has passed away. Hal Pierce, the man known as the “Sea Lord of Mobile” has died Friday after an illness.

Pierce served 31 years in the U.S. Navy during the Cold War. After his military career, he was a vigorous advocate for veterans. Friends describe him as a tireless worker. There was hardly a flag-raising ceremony or patriotic event where you couldn’t find Pierce in attendance. In addition to his work for veterans, Pierce was also involved in preserving the Middle Bay Lighthouse.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories