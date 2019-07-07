Beloved Creola Store Closing after nearly half-century in business

CREOLA, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s the end of an era in Creola. Platt’s Food Store posted to its Facebook Page Saturday that the store is closing “soon.” The post didn’t say when they would close their doors but another message by the store’s FB account says it will be a couple of weeks.

In a letter to customers, they wrote that the future is uncertain but they will keep their faith in Christ as they move forward. People have shared the post hundreds of times. Many have left comments saying how grateful they were for the store and how much the community landmark will be missed after 45 years in business.