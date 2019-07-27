Beloved Creola grocery store lives on under new ownership

CREOLA, Ala. (WKRG) — A small city in Mobile County won’t have to be without a grocery store after all. Earlier this week, Platt’s Food Store announced new owners would be taking over and the store will remain open.

The store is now known as “Creola Grocery.” In a post earlier this week, the Platt’s Facebook account said they look forward to restocking old favorites.

“The store is going through some amazing changes and we ask for your patience during these changes and look forward to your business,” said Platt’s Facebook page. In early July Platt’s posted they would be closing after nearly a half-century in business but now the store is getting a second life.

