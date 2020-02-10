Beloved Citronelle teacher killed in crash also childhood cancer survivor

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family, friends, and students in Citronelle are crushed at the loss of a beloved high school teacher. 26-year-old Dylan Turner was killed in a crash in Mobile County early Sunday morning. He was an Alabama fan, turkey hunter, teacher and friend. No matter what hat he wore people loved Dylan Turner.

“When you hear Dylan Turner’s name, all you can do is laugh because of all the great memories,” said college roommate Colton Richardson via video chat. Friends say Turner beat cancer as a child only to have his life cut short now.

“He was a fighter it’s crazy to think he survives and beats cancer and lives this awesome great life but I know 110% in my heart he had a great life,” said Richardson. Turner was a graduate of Citronelle High School who went on to teach there. He also graduated from the University of Alabama and loved the Crimson Tide.

“Unless Alabama’s losing a football game, he’s in a great mood,” said another college roommate Blair Mayfield. People say his impact on Citronelle won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

“He just had a knack of connecting with the kids, and that’s hard to teach,” said Principal Randy Campbell. Students and teachers gathered for a prayer at the pole before class in Turner’s honor to help begin the healing process. Turner was in the middle of his second year teaching, and the principal says he touched many lives in a relatively brief tenure.

“Allowing us to know we’re loved and he cared and that school could also be fun making things easier and just laid back,” said Citronelle High School senior Morgan Maples. State troopers say a passenger in Turner’s car was also hurt and flown to University Hospital. We do not know his condition at this time.

LATEST STORIES: