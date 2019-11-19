Bellingrath Gardens and Home celebrates 24 years of Magic Christmas in Lights

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this holiday season, check out Bellingrath Gardens and Home’s Magic Christmas in Lights show!

Bellingrath Gardens and Home presents the 24th season of Magic Christmas in Lights this year. The dazzling nighttime display features more than 1,100 set pieces, 3 million lights and 15 scenes, set out in a walking tour throughout the 65-acre Garden estate.

Opening night is Friday, November 29. The show will continue nightly from 5 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 31, 2019.

Magic Christmas in Lights also includes choral performances on the South Terrace on weeknights during the first three weeks of the season. In addition, the historic Bellingrath Home, which will be decorated in full holiday finery, will be open for guided tours each night until 8 p.m. The Home, built in 1935, features the Bellingraths’ original antique furniture and collections.

Snacks and hot cocoa are available for purchase at the midway point of the tour on Live Oak Plaza. The Magnolia Café will have extended hours, 4 to 8 p.m., during the season; menus are posted on the website, bellingrath.org.

Magic Christmas in Lights is nominated in USA Today’s top 10 list of “Best Botanical Garden Holiday Light Displays in America.” (Click here to vote daily through Dec. 2.) In addition, the show was a Southeast Tourism Society Top 20 Festival & Event winner in December 2018, and was included in USA Today’s top 10 list of “Best Botanical Garden Holiday Light Displays in America,” which was compiled with readers’ online votes. The display was also selected to the American Bus Association’s “Top 100 Events of 2016.”

For details about Magic Christmas in Lights, or to order tickets, visit bellingrath.org. The Gardens will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Days.