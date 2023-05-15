MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Revenue Commission, Bel Air Mall failed to pay its taxes for 2022 owing $653,122.70. Because of their failure to pay, an auction for the tax lien started at 8 a.m. Monday morning.

According to Tyler Pritchett, an attorney with the Mobile County Revenue Commission, Bel Air Mall didn’t pay the taxes in time. He says their deadline to pay was Friday, May 12 at 5:00 p.m.

This is the first year the property owners didn’t pay the taxes on time. According to Pritchett, if an investor or bidder wins the auction and pays for the tax debt, they would own the lien on the mall property and receive a certificate indicating they paid for the debt.

The property owners of Bel Air Mall would then have to pay back the person who paid their debt, and if Bel Air Mall choose not to, the mall could risk foreclosure, a lawsuit and possible change of ownership. All of those events would be argued in circuit court.

Pritchett says so far, no one has paid for the tax lien and says the auction will be done by next week.

Some of the locals were shocked to learn the mall was behind in their tax payments.

“Chile…” said Takeisha Bradley. “I know they make enough to pay their taxes now, that’s crazy. That’s crazy.”

“That’s something they should have kept up,” said Doris Davis. “I love Bel Air Mall. I love to go out there and walk. I love the stores.”

WKRG reached out to Bel Air Mall to ask why they haven’t paid their taxes, and a manager of the mall said no comment.