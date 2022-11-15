MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The annual Beethoven & Blue Jeans concert is taking stage this weekend at the Saenger Theatre with two shows. The shows are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m..

“Our annual casual concert features one Beethoven’s most popular symphonies – the 7th,” reads the release. “Kentucky-born Tessa Lark plays a bluegrass-inspired violin concerto written for her by Michael Torke. Works by Aaron Copland complete the American theme.”

Who will be performing what?

Scott Speck, conductor

Tessa Lark, violin

Michael Torke: SKY

Aaron Copland: John Henry

Aaron Copland: Corral Nocturne

Aaron Copland: Saturday Night Waltz

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7

Tickets are available for purchase and single-ticket purchases can cost between $20 and $89. You can also purchase a five-concert package which costs anywhere from $85 to $340. With the package purchase, you can become a member of the Mobile Symphony’s 2022-23 season online or call 251-432-2010 for more information.