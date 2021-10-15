Beehives destroyed in act of vandalism at Environmental Studies Center in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Wednesday night, a group of people broke into the Environmental Studies Center on Girby Road in Mobile and destroyed multiple beehives.

On Wednesday at about 6:30 p.m., the Center said in a since-deleted Facebook, post people cut through the gate and came onto the property and destroyed beehives. This resulted in thousands of dollars in damages, not to mention the environmental impact of killing and burning the bees.

“Someone came home that night with many bee stings and smelling of fire and smoke. Someone knows who did this heinous act. This has been turned over to the authorities. There is a $100 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the individuals who did this,” according to the post.

WKRG News 5 reached out to the Environmental Studies Center for more information. We were told the superintendent would not let employees talk about the incident.

The post, which we have screenshoted above, was deleted Friday afternoon.