Bebo’s sponsoring multiple blood drives

(WKRG) — Bebo’s is sponsoring multiple American Red Cross blood drives throughout Mobile and Baldwin counties.
Blood drives will be held in the following locations in the upcoming days:
• Monday, Aug. 3, noon to 6 p.m. at the American Red Cross chapter building, 35 N Sage Avenue, Mobile, AL 36607
• Tuesday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Foley Civic Center, 407 E Laurel Avenue, Foley, AL 36535
• Wednesday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 260 Clubhouse Drive, Gulf Shores, AL 36542
