Bebo’s sponsoring multiple blood drives

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A charge nurse works as volunteers donate blood during a blood drive. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(WKRG) — Bebo’s is sponsoring multiple American Red Cross blood drives throughout Mobile and Baldwin counties.

Blood drives will be held in the following locations in the upcoming days:

• Monday, Aug. 3, noon to 6 p.m. at the American Red Cross chapter building, 35 N Sage Avenue, Mobile, AL 36607

• Tuesday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Foley Civic Center, 407 E Laurel Avenue, Foley, AL 36535

• Wednesday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 260 Clubhouse Drive, Gulf Shores, AL 36542

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories