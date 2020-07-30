Bebo’s sponsoring multiple blood drives

A charge nurse works as volunteers donate blood during a blood drive. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(WKRG) — Bebo’s is sponsoring multiple American Red Cross blood drives throughout Mobile and Baldwin counties.

Blood drives will be held in the following locations in the upcoming days:

• Monday, Aug. 3, noon to 6 p.m. at the American Red Cross chapter building, 35 N Sage Avenue, Mobile, AL 36607

• Tuesday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Foley Civic Center, 407 E Laurel Avenue, Foley, AL 36535

• Wednesday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 260 Clubhouse Drive, Gulf Shores, AL 36542

