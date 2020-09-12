Bear sighting reported in Saraland

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A WKRG News 5 viewer sent in video showing a bear in Saraland.
The bear can be seen wandering the streets of Spanish Trace Apartments.
Please be sure to take precaution when spotting a bear in your area.
