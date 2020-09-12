Bear sighting reported in Saraland

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A WKRG News 5 viewer sent in video showing a bear in Saraland.

The bear can be seen wandering the streets of Spanish Trace Apartments.

Please be sure to take precaution when spotting a bear in your area.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories