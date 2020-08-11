BBB: Beware of brushing scams

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There is a new scam in town called brushing — free box loads of merchandise from Amazon or other companies are being delivered right on your doorstep. 

Now, the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers that there is a scary downside to this recent scam and you are not the one who hit the jackpot

Monde Donaldson with the BBB here in Mobile explains how brushing scams work.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories