BBB: Beware of brushing scams

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There is a new scam in town called brushing — free box loads of merchandise from Amazon or other companies are being delivered right on your doorstep.

Now, the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers that there is a scary downside to this recent scam and you are not the one who hit the jackpot

Monde Donaldson with the BBB here in Mobile explains how brushing scams work.

